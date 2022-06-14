Seems Rhea Ripley kneed her own teeth loose

Last night (June 13) on Raw, you could see some wire in mouth of The Judgement Day’s Rhea Ripley. While trading words with Women’s champion Bianca Belair, who Ripley will challenge at Money in the Bank next month, the Nightmare explained why.

“Last week in the Fatal 4Way match, I had my teeth knocked loose — and you know what, I loved it.”

Folks who follow Ripley on social media knew she’d dental work done last week, but at the time there was some debate about whether the injury happened at Hell in a Cell or during the #1 contender’s match last Monday. Rhea’s comments last night cleared that up, and her tweet also pointed toward the culprit.

Yes, it seems Rhea’s own knee did the damage. And the internet went back and found the spot...

Went back and found the clip of @RheaRipley_WWE eating her own knee. pic.twitter.com/J8OhGCpErx — joey (@please_shower) June 14, 2022

Ouch.

At least she “loved it”. Which is great, because she can do it again any time she likes!