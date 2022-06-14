Ronda Rousey is the pit bull of the WWE women’s locker room

From the outside, it’s seemed like there’s been a few behind-the-scenes issues with Ronda Rousey’s WWE career. The work/shoot lines got blurred during her feud with Becky Lynch, her continued use of the word “fake” led to talk about how real her matches could get, and Rousey herself has admitted to struggling with dealing with negative reactions to her character. I’m probably forgetting a few other things, too.

But to hear Ronda tell it, no one’s ever had the guts to say any of these things to her face. What’s more, on the latest episode of his podcast, she told her old WrestleMania tag partner Kurt Angle that no drama goes down behind-the-scenes when she’s around. Paul Heyman offered an analogy to explain why he thinks that is, and Rousey offered a very Ronda-like assessment of the locker room when she’s there:

“I was talking to Heyman once, cause whenever drama would go down in the locker room, I wouldn’t be in there. It’s like the second I stepped out something would happen and, cause, you know, if one of the girls was being unfair, I would step in and I would be like, ‘What the fuck’s going on?’ I’d heard about things happening when I stepped out, and it’s like, ‘Why isn’t this happening when I’m in there? I would have said something.’ “Heyman was telling me, ‘You know if there was like a pit bull in the room and you don’t know about this dog, you know? You don’t know this dog and it seems like it could probably kill you... you’re not going to do anything crazy while the pit bull is in the room. You’re going to wait until the pit bull leaves the room and then you get crazy... “So as far as I know, it’s just sunshine and lollipops in the locker room. It’s a bunch of cupcakes and hand jobs. Everyone’s having a great time.”

I guess the Sasha Banks/Naomi thing blew up on Raw while Rousey was on SmackDown, so we’ll give her partial credit. Still not sure I’m buying this, though.

You?