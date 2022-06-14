Elias finally returns to Raw next week

It’s finally time, folks.

It’s time for the return of Elias.

Indeed, his brother, Ezekiel, who is definitely not Elias himself, announced during Monday Night Raw this week that he finally got in touch with his dear brother and he will be bringing his guitar with him to Monday Night Raw next week to remind us all what WWE stands for.

I’m geeked for Zeke, but I may be ready to riot for Elias.

Kevin Owens, of course, went out of his mind when he heard about this, screaming at Ezekiel that this is another lie, that it’s impossible because they are the same person, that none of this is real and everyone is under some sort of spell for buying into it. He hasn’t yet seen what is so plainly obvious to the rest of us, but he will see next week when Elias himself comes rolling on through Lincoln, Nebraska.

I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited for any wrestler returning after so long away. I just hope Ezekiel doesn’t run into any travel issues or anything along the way. But even if he does, it will be grand to see Elias again.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: