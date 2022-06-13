WWE resumed qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank ladder matches on Monday Night Raw this week, with both the men’s and women’s matches getting new participants.

First, that tease of Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss getting together to form a tag team came true this week, if only for this week, when they took on Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, with both the winners qualifying. In the end, Bliss pinned Nikki to send the babyfaces to “Sin City” for a date in the big match.

They join Lacey Evans as official entrants, with four more to be determined.

It’s worth noting Becky Lynch made her intentions of winning the Money in the Bank contract this year very clear on this show as well, but they didn’t announce if she’s in yet, or even if she’ll have a qualifying match.

Later, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles had a singles match to qualify. They were given far more time and used that time to tear the house down. In the end, Rollins surprised Styles with a smooth counter to the Styles Clash and a victory roll for the pinfall.

He’s the first to officially qualify for the match.

It’s worth noting Elias made his intentions of winning the Money in the Bank contract this year very clear on this show as well, but they didn’t announce if he’s in yet, or even if he’ll have a qualifying match.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.