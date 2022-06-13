Paul Heyman made his way to Monday Night Raw this week to sit down with The Miz on an episode of “Miz TV,” which bizarrely ended up being less an interview and more Miz outlining for everyone how the Money in the Bank contract works. I guess the idea was to remind everyone that whomever wins the men’s contract won’t have to choose which title to go after, because Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal champion, and cashing in almost always results in a title change (the going rate is 85-percent).

Heyman just said it won’t matter, whoever wins will fail.

Then we were reminded it’s at least possible Reigns won’t even be champion come Money in the Bank, as Riddle made his way out to make clear “he’s going to have to kill me” to stop him from taking the championship for himself this coming Friday night on SmackDown. That confidence is why he said he was willing to accept any stipulation Heyman wanted to add to the match, something Reigns’ advocate said he very much wanted to do.

So he did.

That stipulation: if Reigns wins, Riddle can never challenge for the title again, at least not as long as Reigns is still champion.

Does that make you any more interested in a match with a seemingly inevitable outcome?

