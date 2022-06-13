The ratings are in for June 10. It figured to be a tough night for pro wrestling going up against game five of the NBA Finals. But even with Golden State’s win over Boston drawing more than 12 million viewers and a 3.63 rating among 18-49 year olds for ABC, one wrestling show saw its numbers rise from the week before.

That show was AEW Rampage. Back in its usual 10pm ET timeslot for the second straight week, Rampage’s viewership was essentially flat at 476K. But its .16 demo number rose 14%, and was good for sixth among cable originals on the night. Both numbers were AEW’s best on Friday since April 22.

Despite only going head-to-head with the game for an hour, SmackDown didn’t fare as well in comparison to June 3. WWE’s audience was also pretty similar — this Friday’s 1.91 million just 1.5% down from the one before. The rating fell to .44, a 6% decline that meant finishing fourth on television. The three shows with a higher 18-49 number were the game and ABC’s two pre-game offerings.

Next week is free and clear of nationally televised live sports, as neither the NBA or NHL has a Finals game scheduled for June 17. We’ll see how wrestling celebrates.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily`