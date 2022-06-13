Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan comments after his reported release from WWE NXT

Word went around last night that WWE released NXT’s Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan. It sounded like some sort of rules violation led to his being cut, and that whatever policy Donovan ran afoul of it didn’t burn any bridges — he was reportedly told he might be brought back next year.

Donovan (whose real name is Cole McKinney) tweeted a message this morning that sounds like confirmation of all that:

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back — Troy Donovan (@troydonovanwwe) June 13, 2022

The 22 year old was in the midst of a push in NXT. Since debuting as one of Tony D’Angelo’s guys with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Donovan had a prominent role on television and picked up a win at June 4’s In Your House streaming event. He’ll likely still be on TV after his release, as he worked both episodes NXT taped in Orlando last week, which are scheduled to air on June 14 and 21.

We’ll see what’s next for “Two Dimes”. The West Virginia native worked the independent scene, and made a few AEW Dark & Elevation appearances, as Cole Karter before signing with WWE earlier this year.