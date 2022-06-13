WWE’s bringing Extreme Rules 2022 to Extreme’s hometown

WWE’s added an event to the event schedule they released earlier this year. The company’s initial list didn’t include any October dates, and when they announced their next Saudi Arabia date for early November, it was assumed that was why.

Not so. Extreme Rules is now coming our way on Sat., Oct. 8. The show will return to its extreme roots, and The Philadelphia Inquirer got the scoop directly from ECW impresario Paul Heyman himself. Heyman explained that while this show will be happening at the Wells Fargo Center and not the ECW/2300 Arena, it still counts as the birthplace of Extreme as long as its in Philly:

“... it’s not about any particular arena. I’m equally at home in the Wells Fargo Center as I would have been at The Spectrum as I was at WCW in the Civic Center and at ECW at a dilapidated bingo hall on the wrong side of the train tracks at Swanson and Ritner. It’s not about the four walls that host you, it’s about the audience that’s in there.”

Extreme Rules was born out of WWE’s ECW tribute shows, 2005-2008’s One Night Stand events. This will only be the second time its happened it Philly though. The first was in 2019. Tickets for this one go Fri., July 15.

Here’s an updated look at WWE’s remaining 2022 PLEs:

• Money In The Bank - Sat., July 2 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas • SummerSlam - Sat., July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville • Clash at the Castle - Sat., Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales • Extreme Rules - Sat., Oct. 8 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia • Crown Jewel - Sat., Nov. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia • Survivor Series - Sat., Nov. 26 at TD Garden in Boston

Ready to get Extreme in the City of Brotherly Love?