Raw airs tonight (June 13) with a live show from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. This is the second Raw episode during the four week build towards Money in the Bank, coming up on July 2.

Finn Balor has some explaining to do

Finn Balor finally turned heel when he joined The Judgment Day last week. In a shocking swerve, Edge was then betrayed by the rest of the group. They proceeded to break his face, so Edge will presumably be off television for a while. Finn must be great at persuasive arguments because he was able to somehow convince Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to turn on the guy (Edge) who led them to victory (over Finn) the night before at Hell in a Cell.

It will be important for Balor to grab a mic tonight and explain what we all witnessed last week. Is Finn replacing Edge as the new leader of The Judgment Day, or do all three members have equal ranking in the group?

It will also be interesting to see how AJ Styles responds to this whole thing. It’s assumed that he’ll be feuding with Balor going forward. However, Edge is the scumbag who made AJ’s life a living hell over the last few months. If anything, AJ should continue to target Edge (whenever he returns) now that he can finally fight Edge without any henchmen backing him up.

This swerve definitely added a jolt of excitement and unpredictability to Raw, that’s for sure. Let’s see if WWE can keep it going tonight.

The title scene

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is defending his title against Matt Riddle later this week. Normal wrestling logic suggests the champ should appear on Raw tonight for an angle or promo to get fans extra hyped up for that title fight. But Roman is a part-timer and isn’t listed in the advertising for tonight. The more likely case is that Riddle ends up dealing with Ciampa, Sami Zayn, or The Usos tonight.

Speaking of Jimmy and Jey, they lost a non-title match against the Street Profits via count out last week. That means Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will likely receive a match for the WWE tag team titles fairly soon.

Rhea Ripley won a Fatal 4-way match last week. As a result, she’ll be challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship at Money in the Bank. Ripley has the numbers advantage on her side because she’s part of The Judgment Day. Will Bianca try to round up some new friends between now and the championship bout on July 2?

One week ago, Dana Brooke beat Akira Tozawa to win the 24/7 championship. She defeated Becky Lynch a few minutes later to retain her jobber gold. That’s a sentence I never expected to write. Asuka caused Lynch’s downfall here, and it’s clear that Becky will have to go through her before stepping up to Bianca Belair again.

United States Champion Theory is now in the crosshairs of Bobby Lashley. There’s a rumor that WWE plans to book John Cena vs. Theory at SummerSlam. Is Bob going to take Theory’s mid-card gold away from him before that match can happen?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Kevin Owens pinned Ezekiel at Hell in a Cell. Ezekiel tricked KO into accepting a rematch tonight by pretending to actually be Elias. Owens’ irrational obsession with Ezekiel’s identity is once again his undoing. Will American Alpha get involved in this match after Zeke pinned Otis last week?

- Seth “Franklin” Rollins injured Cody Rhodes with a sledgehammer ambush last week. The Visionary will address WWE fans tonight and explain his heinous actions. I think the explanation is fairly simple; Seth is a jealous slimeball who can’t handle failure. If anything, Cody was lucky to walk out of last week’s Raw with neither eyeball extracted from his skull.

- After losing his feud with Bob Lashley, Omos now finds himself dealing with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Ziggler kicked MVP’s head off last week, so payback will be coming soon.

- Veer Mahaan was about to destroy Dominik Mysterio last week before Rey saved his son’s ass. This probably won’t end well for The Mysterios.

- Raw needs some Money in the Bank qualifying matches tonight. Is this what’s next for Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan after losing in last week’s fatal 4-way match? Seth Rollins might find himself in this mix too now that Cody Rhodes is out for the rest of 2022.

- The Miz has really tiny balls.

What will you be looking for on Raw tonight?