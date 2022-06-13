WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (June 13, 2022) from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Paradise, Nevada.

Advertised for tonight: Seth Rollins will appear to “answer” for the attack he carried out on Cody Rhodes last week before the latter went off to get surgery on his torn pectoral muscle. Elsewhere, we’ll learn what’s next for The Judgment Day, who have a “new direction,” as WWE put it, with Edge no longer in the group and Finn Balor leading the charge. All that, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 13