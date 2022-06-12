WWE reportedly releases NXT’s Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan

According to Dave Meltzer at F4WOnline.com, WWE has released Troy Donovan, who had been working in NXT 2.0 under the ring name “Two Dimes,” a member of the Tony D’Angelo family. It happened just yesterday and was apparently a “policy issue.”

Meltzer never made clear what exactly that means but did say it wasn’t a budget cut or any creative issue. What’s more he “was told he may be brought back in a year.”

The timing of this is rough for Donovan, who had just recently gotten on as a member of Tony D’Angelo’s family alongside Stacks, where they wrestled Legado del Fantasma at the most recent NXT Premium Live Event, In Your House on June 4.

We’ll pass along any more word that comes out on this, including whatever the policy issue may have been.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to publicly comment on the matter.