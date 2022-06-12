WWE Money in the Bank 2022 match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Money in the Bank show set to take place on Sat., July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The show was originally to take place at Allegiant Stadium but low ticket sales led to the change in venue, one the company is selling as switching to a “more intimate” setting.

We’re roughly three weeks from showtime and the card looks like this:

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

We don’t yet know any of the participants planned for this one, as the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus qualifying match ended in a double disqualification. No other matches have been scheduled or announced.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

Lacey Evans became the first wrestler to qualify when she defeated Xia Li on SmackDown this past week. So far she is the only one to do so.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Ripley won a Fatal 4-Way match on Monday Night Raw this past week to make her the top contender.

As of now, it would seem there are no plans for Roman Reigns on this show. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the SmackDown women’s championship could be added but hasn’t been made official yet.