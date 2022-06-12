Paige makes clear it wasn’t her choice to leave WWE

Just a couple days ago, Paige revealed on social media that she will be leaving WWE on July 7. She expressed a great deal of gratitude in her message, thanking the company for all the opportunities afforded to her.

What wasn’t made clear was whose decision it was for the relationship between the two parties coming to an end. She revealed in a Twitch stream (via Wrestling Observer) that it was WWE who decided not to renew her contract:

“I’m appreciative of WWE. I really am. They helped me so much they got me a therapist when I had drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me a long time even after my neck surgery, sitting on my ass. I felt like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is.” ... “WWE doesn’t want to re-sign me. It’s not my decision. I don’t want anyone to think it was my decision to walk away.”

She also said she felt there was plenty she could have done for WWE but she thinks “they just want to focus on people who are wrestling.” Speaking of, she thinks she can do that in the future too.

There’s still another month, at minimum, until we find out what her future holds, but if she had her way it would have been to stay with WWE.