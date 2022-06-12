Tweets of the Week: Renee Paquette’s chimichurri dance, BOOGS slapping chunks, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

If you’ve ever had curiosity to make your own chimichurri, then let Renee Paquette persuade you. Otherwise, just check out her sweet dance moves.

BOOGS! That man is a beast. He turned the simple act of playing guitar into a workout by wearing a weight vest. He also graced us with beautiful vocals.

Even Miro’s half dancing is a joy to view. Lana is there too.

R-Truth is majestic.

Taya Valkyrie has a flashback for fans of The NeverEnding Story.

Here is Darby Allin crashing into a wall.

Finn Balor and his wife, Vero Rodriguez, have a lot of time on their hands to play an awesome game of dress-up.

Never mind. I take that back. Mojo Rawley has a lot of time on his hands. He stayed hyped by working out in a gorilla costume.

Luchadores are the coolest. It doesn’t get much suaver than Blue Demon Jr. chilling on a bench.

Natalya posted an innocent photo posing with TJ Wilson and Davey Boy Smith Jr. Leave it to Chris Jericho to notice something amazing in the background.

As I was lost in a cycle of the Giorgio Moroder meme, this video of Big E popped up on screen. A Booty O’s sandwich was made the Ocky way, but the real reason to watch is Big E’s sensual glances of desire toward his meal.

If you’ve ever wondered what Jones refers to when used by Taz, here’s a video explaining the meaning accompanied by a lengthy Jones compilation from his radio days.

Tweets of the Week Jones is complete.