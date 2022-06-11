GUNTHER FOREVER

GUNTHER won the Intercontinental championship on Friday Night SmackDown this week and I, for one, welcome his reign with open arms. The interview he, along with Ludwig Kaiser, gave after his victory only cemented the fact that this is a big win for all of us.

First, Ludwig:

“He certainly made a statement, and that statement was that nobody is worthy of stepping on that mat that is so sacred to us. Nobody is worthy of wearing the Intercontinental championship more than GUNTHER. We’ve been talking about it for weeks now. We’ve been talking about our mission, our vision, and the Intercontinental championship stands for all that — restoring the honor of this great sport. If not now, then when? If not The Ring General, then who?”

Then, GUNTHER:

“From this day forth, this title is the greatest prize ... of this precious sport. Because to us, the mat is sacred.”

I love when pro wrestling gets a bit goofy just as much as the next guy, and I’m certainly not advocating for a return to the way things used to be many moons ago, but it sure is a welcome change to have a guy be champion and literally only care about the competition of it all. There is no storyline here. No gimmick. It’s just a fierce competitor who is ready to defend his title against any and all comers because simply being champion means that much to him.

It should mean that much to everyone. After all, that’s the whole point of this thing, right?