Max Dupri’s first client, something called a Last Laugh match set for June 17 SmackDown

By Sean Rueter
Riddle’s shot at Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns* isn’t the only thing booked for SmackDown next Friday (June 17).

One had been promised for last night’s show. But rather than apologize for letting down the WWE Universe, the company came up with a clever excuse for why Max Dupri (fka NXT’s LA Knight) didn’t introduce the first client in his Maximum Male Models stable...

That’s not all, though. Since we all know beating Happy Corbin at two straight premium live events isn’t enough to end a feud with the former King, Madcap Moss will battle him in something called a “Last Laugh match”. Not sure what that entails, and the write-up on WWE.com is no help, either. Something like an “I Quit” match, I guess?

WWE’s Twitter

Should be a hoot, don’t you think?

* I’m not convinced this happens at all, and certainly not with anything resembling a satisfying conclusion.

