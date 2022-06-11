Max Dupri’s first client, something called a Last Laugh match set for June 17 SmackDown

Riddle’s shot at Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns* isn’t the only thing booked for SmackDown next Friday (June 17).

One had been promised for last night’s show. But rather than apologize for letting down the WWE Universe, the company came up with a clever excuse for why Max Dupri (fka NXT’s LA Knight) didn’t introduce the first client in his Maximum Male Models stable...

After running into travel complications in Europe, @MaxDupri couldn't make it to #SmackDown.



So NEXT WEEK we will find out who is the new client of Maximum Male Models! pic.twitter.com/0fAg4rCgfq — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2022

That’s not all, though. Since we all know beating Happy Corbin at two straight premium live events isn’t enough to end a feud with the former King, Madcap Moss will battle him in something called a “Last Laugh match”. Not sure what that entails, and the write-up on WWE.com is no help, either. Something like an “I Quit” match, I guess?

Should be a hoot, don’t you think?