Shawn Michaels kicks off WWE NXT 2.0’s first house show

It’s been a long time since WWE NXT held a non-televised live event. So long, in fact, that the brand and the entire talent development program it’s a part of were revamped since the last house show.

The pandemic is the major reason why NXT hasn’t been on the road — with the exception of the pre-WrestleMania 38 Stand & Deliver event — since 2020. But the process of turning Triple H’s black-and-gold brand into Vince McMahon’s 2.0 was a factor, too. Some current NXT regulars’ lack of live experience has been evident on television, which is a major reason why the brand’s return to the Florida “Coconut Loop” is a good thing.

NXT 2.0’s first house show tour started last night (June 10) in Tampa. The show got started with one of the men leading the rebranded product, and one of the few remaining bridge’s to his friend Hunter’s version — Shawn Michaels.

First NXT house show since before Covid and look who kicked this shit off!!!!! @ShawnMichaels #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/5d0BjpYgQL — $hane o mac (@DieselDevil88) June 10, 2022

After the Sexy Boy teed things up, the show featured a line-up full of names familiar to the Tuesday night faithful. Here’s the results:

Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) def. Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American championship

(w/ Trick Williams) def. Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American championship Ivy Nile def. Lash Legend (with an assist from an Alba Fyre distraction)

def. Lash Legend (with an assist from an Alba Fyre distraction) Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner) def. Dante Chen

(fka Fabian Aichner) def. Dante Chen Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro def. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo & Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan

def. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo & Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan Tiffany Stratton cut a heel promo on Tampa, but Wendy Choo saved the day

The Creed Brothers def. Pretty Deadly to retain the NXT Tag Team titles

def. Pretty Deadly to retain the NXT Tag Team titles Solo Sikoa def. Xyon Quinn

def. Xyon Quinn Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin (w/ Mandy Rose) def. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship

(w/ Mandy Rose) def. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship Bron Breakker def. Grayson Waller to retain the NXT title

At the end of the night, the grateful champ told everyone to drive safe.

Seems like a good time for the Sunshine State regulars, and something that will hopefully help the developmental team, you know, develop.

It’s not the NXT we knew the last time they were on the road, but it’s good to see NXT on the road again.