Long title reigns should be the new normal in WWE

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Michael Cole made mention of the fact that Roman Reigns has been champion in WWE for something like 645+ days now. That’s an amazing accomplishment, considering how often Vince McMahon seems to change his mind on such things.

I’m here to say it should become the new norm across the board.

Title reigns are often used as a barometer of success — Ric Flair winning 16 or 21 or however many you count world titles is often cited — but while that does mean he was winning the title a lot it also means he was losing it a lot. It’s a far greater accomplishment to win a title and then defend it a lot.

It’s what gives a title prestige. For every day Reigns is champion, the title goes up in value.

It’s with that in mind that I’m outright advocating for GUNTHER to be given a sustained run with the Intercontinental championship he won from Ricochet on SmackDown. He’s no stranger to long title reigns, having held the NXT UK championship for 870 days, and he’s the right man for the job. He can have great matches with anyone on the roster and he’s legitimately one of the best wrestlers on it.

In the entire history of the title he now holds, there have been just four wrestlers to hold the title for longer than 365 days. The last time it happened was in 1987, which is incidentally the longest title reign anyone ever had — Honky Tonk Man was famously champion for 454 days.

Ricochet, who just dropped the title to GUNTHER, was champion for 98 days. I’m willing to venture the majority of that time you, dear reader, didn’t even realize he was in possession of it. That’s not a mark against him, not one bit, but against the manner in which the title has been treated dating almost back to its very origin.

GUNTHER can be the man to change all that.

Let’s hope it happens.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: