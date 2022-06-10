Riddle vs. Roman Reigns title match set for SmackDown next week

The main event of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was all about Riddle and his continued quest to get revenge against The Bloodline for what they did to Randy Orton, who is still on the shelf. That brought him to a one-on-one match against Sami Zayn, with high stakes.

A win for Riddle would mean a shot at Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal championship.

A loss for Riddle would mean he’s barred from appearing on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman made clear to Zayn just before the match that victory would go a long way toward Zayn getting a real spot in The Bloodline while defeat would almost certainly lead to ruin.

After a back-and-forth match that featured multiple close calls, Riddle pinned Zayn to secure himself a title match next week. After, The Usos attacked but Riddle grabbed a kendo stick and broke the damn thing getting back at Jimmy and Jey.

See you next week!