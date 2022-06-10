Lacey Evans qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match

We’re officially on the road to Money in the Bank, scheduled for Sun., July 2, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and that means it’s time for WWE to decide who will be in the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Qualifiers are back, baby!

Well, at least there were a couple this week.

In the first, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had a predictably good match before things got confusing when they started attacking each other with chairs and the referee disqualified them both. It turned into a fun brawl between two big fellas eager to tear each other apart, but they didn’t immediately explain what it meant for Money in the Bank.

Later, both McIntyre and Sheamus appealed to Pearce about the match and being inserted into it but no decision was made just yet.

In the second, Lacey Evans finally wrestled her first match since returning from having another child, as she took on Xia Li. It wasn’t much of a match, with Evans in control for much of it and ultimately winning clean with the Woman’s Right.

Evans, then, is the first to qualify for either match.