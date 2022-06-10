Chris Jericho & MVP almost got in a fight, might have been about Trump’s Big Lie

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter includes a story about an incident at a Houston hotel where AEW wrestlers were staying after the company’s May 18 show at the Fertitta Center. WWE’s Montell Vontavious Porter was there, and things got heated.

Dave Meltzer writes:

“There was a confrontation in the hotel the wrestlers were staying at between Chris Jericho and MVP at about 1 a.m. after the Dynamite tapings. Something that I’m not clear of happened 18 months ago where they had a falling out. Jericho was talking to Matt Hardy and MVP showed up. Most people didn’t know what was up and thought he was kidding around until it became clear he wasn’t kidding. Nothing bad happened even though it was a tense situation. Jericho did tell him that he doesn’t fight jobbers when he got in the elevator and MVP was screaming about it in the lobby.”

As anyone who turned on the television to a station other than FOX last night no doubt recalls, 18 months ago was when an angry mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol Building to protest the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. A couple months before that, Jericho was taken to task by several fellow wrestlers — including MVP — for a tweet that played into Trump’s unsubstantiated narrative the election was stolen from him.

Porter later revealed Jericho had blocked him, and that it was because of his response to the election tweet. So, yeah, we’re thinking that’s probably the thing Meltzer isn’t clear on that’s at the root of this beef.

As for the “confrontation” itself, MVP seems to confirm it happened, but tells us not to believe everything we read...

Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong. Gotta love the dirt sheets. — MVP (@The305MVP) June 10, 2022

Seeing as the Observer’s account makes Jericho sound like he got the last word (and avoids mentioning the likely basis of this beef), many are guessing it came from the AEW star. Jericho has long been rumored to be a Meltzer source.

What a time to be alive.