WWE featured seven total matches on the main card of Hell in a Cell 2022, which took place on June 5 near Chicago, Illinois.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 2 minutes, and 50 seconds (3h 02m 50s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the seven matches that took place during this event:

24m 20s: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

18m 55s: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

16m 03s: Styles, Morgan, Balor vs. The Judgment Day

12m 05s: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

10m 24s: Mustafa Ali vs. Theory

9m 21s: Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

8m 22s: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

These times add up to 1h 39m 30s, which is roughly 54.4% of the show. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.7%.

This show will always be remembered as the night where Cody Rhodes grew his legend by wrestling inside Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle. If Cody was pulled from the match (as he should have been), WWE would’ve had a very hard time finding a suitable replacement. Bianca Belair’s match probably would have main evented the card, perhaps with the addition of the cell gimmick. But Cody Rhodes did what he needed to do for 24+ minutes inside the cell with Seth Rollins, and the end result is a match that will be talked about for years to come.

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?