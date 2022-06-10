WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (June 10, 2022) with a live show emanating from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, featuring all the latest build for next month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) event.
Advertised for tonight: Ricochet puts the Intercontinental championship on the line against Gunther.
Elsewhere on the card, there will be two Money in the Bank qualifying matches: Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li, and Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.
Finally, Max Dupri will reveal the first client of Maximum Male Models.
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.
