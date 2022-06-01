In August of last year, Ric Flair requested and received his release from WWE. He said at the time they had differing visions for his future.

A few months later, after sexual misconduct allegations about the Nature Boy resurfaced following Dark Side of the Ring’s “Plane Ride From Hell” episode, WWE distanced themselves from the two-time Hall of Famer. In response, Flair vowed to never work for the company again as long as President & Chief Revenue Office Nick Khan was there.

But it’s a never say never business, and today (June 1), WWE announced a new Ric Flair project. It’s another documentary of his career, this one co-produced with FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi.

Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy! pic.twitter.com/0IZZf4J7CY — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2022

Ric is not a fan of ESPN Films’ 2017 “30 for 30” doc about him, Nature Boy, and will occasionally take shots at its director Rory Karpf to this day. So it’s easy to see why Flair would be interested in the project, despite his short-lived stance on working with WWE.

The involvement of both WWE and Rinaldi (who is also producing a scripted drama about Vince McMahon for NBCUniversal, which shouldn’t be confused with Blumhouse’s scripted drama about Vince during the steroid trials) is a sign public relations folks have decided the coast is clear on Naitch after the controversy caused by Dark Side.

We’ll see what this new Flair documentary ends up being. If nothing else, it will have new ground to cover with his health struggles since ESPN’s film. And, of course, his “Last Match” next month in Nashville.