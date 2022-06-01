WWE says June is Cena Month, with or without John Cena

Like Randy Orton and Batista, John Cena came out of WWE developmental (which was then run through Ohio Valley Wrestling) in 2002 to become one of the faces of 21st century pro wrestling/sports entertainment.

Right now he’s off doing his Hollywood thing, but we’re coming up on exactly 20 years since Cena and his crew cut rolled up to Kurt Angle, snarled the words “Ruthless Aggression” and launched an era by slapping our Olympic Hero.

And whether or not the guest of honor is available, WWE is going to market celebrate it.

Celebrate John Cena’s 20-year WWE anniversary throughout June with #CenaMonth WWE was forever changed on June 27, 2002, when a then-unknown powerhouse by the name of John Cena stormed onto SmackDown for the very first time. Answering an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle, Cena boldly declared himself an agent of “ruthless aggression” before paint-brushing The Olympic Gold Medalist across the face. The rest, as they say, is history. Sixteen World Title reigns, countless Attitude Adjustments and numerous Hollywood blockbusters later, Cena’s debut remains a watershed moment in sports-entertainment lore, the introduction of arguably the biggest Superstar of the modern era, if not WWE history. In honor of the upcoming 20-year anniversary of that seminal night, WWE is paying tribute to The Cenation Leader throughout June with the launch of #CenaMonth. Starting today, keep your eyes locked on WWE social platforms to celebrate all things John Cena. The festivities include a brand-new episode of WWE Playback featuring The Cenation Leader breaking down his own debut, Cena-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, a bevy of rare and unseen photos, tons of classic throwback videos, and much more! Join the celebration by sharing your favorite Cena moments and memories all month long using the hashtag #CenaMonth

Cena’s said he’s hoping to be back “soon,” but I don’t know if he meant this soon. I also don’t know why we skipped Brock Lesnar’s platinum anniversary in March... maybe we’re waiting to celebrate 20 years since he beat The Rock for the WWE title at SummerSlam ‘02?

Anyway, happy anniversary John!