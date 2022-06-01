Thea Hail chose Chase U

A couple weeks ago, we told you about Thea Hail, a young woman who signed with WWE while she was still in high school. They immediately used that to promote her on NXT television, putting over that she’s getting a jump start on the competition while still attending school.

Hail said she would attend college while training at the Performance Center, and WWE also promoted her decision, something we got to see live on the show this week.

You gotta see it to believe it:

In hindsight, it was always going to play out this way but for some reason I expected them to play it straight. I couldn’t even tell you why. But it’s much better I thought that, because it made it so much more rewarding when she pulled that “Chase U” hat from under the table and they cut to Andre Chase and his students celebrating.

What a delightfully goofy deal this turned out to be.

Sorry, Notre Dame!

Anyway, here are all the highlights from NXT 2.0 this week: