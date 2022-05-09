Alexa Bliss returns to WWE TV, squashes Sonya Deville

Alexa Bliss got married just one month ago, and after celebrating as much made clear that she’s been waiting on a call from WWE about a return to television dating all the way back to February.

She finally got that call.

Indeed, just after Adam Pearce informed Sonya Deville she is no longer a WWE official, and is back to being an active wrestler on the roster, her opponent was revealed to be none other than Bliss.

What ensued was a glorified squash match, with Bliss winning clean in maybe a minute of action. What was noteworthy were some of the details.

Most notably, Bliss came out to her old entrance music and was wearing her old wrestling gear. What’s more, she used Twisted Bliss as her finisher for the match. Yes, she had her doll out with her, but the majority of her presentation was related to the Bliss we knew before she aligned with The Fiend.

Happy?

