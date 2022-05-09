RK-Bro are going to SmackDown to unify the tag team titles

Remember how Roman Reigns demanded The Usos go to Monday Night Raw to take on RK-Bro so they could unify the tag team titles the way he did with the WWE and Universal championship? And how he was also the one who tore up the contract for that match before it became a six-man tag?

RK-Bro remembers — shockingly enough — and they opened this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw eager to avenge their defeat at WrestleMania Backlash in the aforementioned six-man and just as eager to unify the tag titles themselves. They promised to show up on Friday Night SmackDown later this week to demand they get the match that was originally planned.

Even if it means a confrontation with Roman Reigns.

That’s when The Street Profits showed up and demanded the title shot they were going to get and everyone seemed to forget about. They were given said shot and while they helped deliver an exciting match, they ultimately came up short.

Because of course they did. RK-Bro has business to go settle up on SmackDown.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.