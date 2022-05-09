Let’s read too much into Cody Rhodes saying Money in the Bank winners can main event WrestleMania

We got our first promotional video for Money in the Bank 2022 during WrestleMania Backlash last night (May 8). There’s one premium live event before the annual battle for the briefcase — June 5’s Hell in a Cell — but with Money in the Bank being a stadium show this year, it’s understandable WWE would want to start the hype train asap.

Cody Rhodes is the star of the spot, which gives us plenty of cause for speculation right there. Rhodes has been telling us he came back to win the WWE title, and with back-to-back wins over Seth Rollins, he already feels close to deserving a shot. The American Nightmare has to be a favorite to climb the ladder and bring down the case.

But that’s not what has folks talking. Instead, it’s Cody’s line 2⁄ 3 of the way through the video, where he says the July 3 show in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium is...

“Where one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania.”

Is Rhodes giving away booking plans? Did he just confuse MitB with Royal Rumble? Or is WWE just deciding to make something that’s always been true part of the marketing for this year’s show? The contract holder can cash in at a time of their choosing, and as Rollins demonstrated in 2015, that can be the main event of WrestleMania.

Please join us in doing one of the things the internet does best: overthinking something trivial.