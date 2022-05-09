John Cena, Triple H, Titus O’Neil lead celebration of Batista’s 20 year WWE anniversary

We’re still waiting for his Hall of Fame induction (probably next year in Los Angeles), but with WWE celebrating 20 years since his debut on SmackDown (as the “Deacon” muscle to D-Von’s pastor gimmick), Dave Bautista is getting his flowers.

The WWE Universe got their first look at @DaveBautista 20 years ago today on #SmackDown! #BatistaWeek pic.twitter.com/sezRHhjLFu — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022

Like his Evolution running buddy Randy Orton, the company and their streaming partner Peacock are dedicating a week’s worth of programming to Batista’s anniversary.

20 years of Batista being Batista. Happy Anniversary to The Animal! pic.twitter.com/39pYBcro8I — Peacock (@peacockTV) May 9, 2022

And while it’s not quite to the level of celebration the Viper got, some big names have started praising the Animal and his legendary career.

His best friend, and his mentor led the way:

My Friendship with @DaveBautista has been Very special to me and my Family for years. I’ve watched him excel in @WWE and in Hollywood & through both I’ve always seen Dave for what he truly is… A Brother to me, An Uncle to my kids and A GREAT HUMAN BEING!!

Congrats on 20 years!! pic.twitter.com/nr2za69EEx — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 9, 2022

In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud — Triple H (@TripleH) May 9, 2022

One of his greatest rivals, and someone who knows a thing or two about the transition to Hollywood Dave’s made, also weighed in:

20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers! — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 9, 2022

They certainly won’t be the last to shout out the six-time WWE World champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner. Give us what we want and add your thumbs up for all things Big Dave in the comments below. Guarantee you won’t have to walk alone.