John Cena, Triple H, Titus O’Neil lead celebration of Batista’s 20 year WWE anniversary

By Sean Rueter
We’re still waiting for his Hall of Fame induction (probably next year in Los Angeles), but with WWE celebrating 20 years since his debut on SmackDown (as the “Deacon” muscle to D-Von’s pastor gimmick), Dave Bautista is getting his flowers.

Like his Evolution running buddy Randy Orton, the company and their streaming partner Peacock are dedicating a week’s worth of programming to Batista’s anniversary.

And while it’s not quite to the level of celebration the Viper got, some big names have started praising the Animal and his legendary career.

His best friend, and his mentor led the way:

One of his greatest rivals, and someone who knows a thing or two about the transition to Hollywood Dave’s made, also weighed in:

They certainly won’t be the last to shout out the six-time WWE World champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner. Give us what we want and add your thumbs up for all things Big Dave in the comments below. Guarantee you won’t have to walk alone.

