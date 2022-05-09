Charlotte Flair is taking a break from WWE

In the build-up to their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey promised to break Charlotte Flair’s arm. After Ronda won the SmackDown Women’s title last night (May 8) by making the Queen say “I Quit” with an armbar applied through a steel chair, WWE announced that Flair had “suffered a fractured radius.”

Not sure what the radius is?

Kicker of balls, talker of sports & entertainment, winner of WrestleMania matches, explainer of anatomy — Pat McAfee does it all.

Back to Charlotte’s arm, when breaking the news Kayla Braxton didn’t offer a timetable for a recovery. A real radius fracture would probably sideline someone for about three months. But word is this not a real injury. Both Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio are reporting that Flair is taking some time off, likely to marry long-time love Andrade.

So start the countdown to the return of the Queen. Who’s thinking it happens at Money in the Bank? No later than SummerSlam, right? And brace yourself for a Rousey vs. Lacey Evans feud on Friday nights, I guess?