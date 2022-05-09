- Cody Rhodes brings the fight to Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Bobby Lashley slams the colossal Omos
- AJ Styles unleashes fury on Edge
- Rhea Ripley reveals herself as Edge’s newest disciple
- Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair bring their brawl into the crowd
- Madcap Moss tosses Happy Corbin aside
- Drew McIntyre goes toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns
- Roman Reigns smashes Drew McIntyre through the announce table
- Cody Rhodes wants the title
- MVP told you about Omos
- Ronda Rousey gets the best Mother’s Day present
- Madcap Moss is on top of the world
- WWE Hell in a Cell returns Sun., June 5, 2022
- Cody Rhodes sets the stage for for WWE Money in the Bank in Las Vegas
Get complete WrestleMania Backlash results and coverage of the entire card, every match, right here. Check out all the discussion on the show here. Go vote on which match you thought was the very best on the card right here.
Loading comments...