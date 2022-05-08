What was "Match of the Night" at WrestleMania Backlash?

WWE has put a bow tie around its WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., May 8, 2022) with The Bloodline standing tall once again after defeating RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in a fun six-man main event.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Ronda Rousey forcing Charlotte Flair to say “I Quit” en route to winning the SmackDown women’s championship, Cody Rhodes scored yet another victory over Seth Rollins, Omos got his revenge on Bobby Lashley, Madcap Moss put Happy Corbin down once more, and Rhea Ripley joined Judgment Day to help Edge beat AJ Styles.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!