In something of a surprise, especially considering the outcome of the SmackDown women’s championship match, WWE put The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in the main event of tonight’s (Sun., May 8, 2022) WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Well, it’s Roman Reigns, maybe it’s not that much of a surprise.

But it was also RK-Bro, who are as over as a tag team can get right now. Randy Orton, in particular, is doing amazing things that still get the crowd going insane. Here, he impressed once again with multiple RKO’s outta nowhere that felt legitimately exciting for being just that, aided in part by Michael Cole going so crazy for them.

It turned into one of those old Shield six-man tag type of matches, where everything breaks down and everyone goes off at some point or another, just wild bursts of action from one guy to the next guy to the guy you forgot was down to the guy who just got back up. Bodies were everywhere!

See?!?

In the end, Riddle and Jey Uso were in the midst of one hell of a back-and-forth when Riddle got the best of it with a big RKO from the top. But when he got up, Reigns was there with a spear, and that did it.

The Bloodline stands tall once again.

That was fun!

Get complete WrestleMania Backlash results and coverage of the entire card right here.