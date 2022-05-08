Ronda Rousey beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, if only that pesky referee wasn’t knocked down and out during the match, unable to see that the SmackDown women’s champion submitted. Rousey’s fix for this? To ensure there are no rules, and no referee to step in to save Flair from being humiliated, she wanted an “I Quit” match.

And that’s what she received at tonight’s (Sun., May 8, 2022) WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

They got after it right away:

Much ow, very ouch.

What followed was an absolutely batshit battle that saw the two fighting all around the damn arena, from in the ring to outside it to out amongst the crowd. Everything was turned into a weapon, turning the scene into a glorified traffic wreck, as Michael Cole referred to it on commentary.

Rousey locked in an armbar on the corner, literally hanging from the post over the apron, and it looked like that could be the finish until they both toppled over. Flair got the edge from there and eventually had Rousey in the Figure Eight in the ring and maybe that would be the finish? Nope. “Never, bitch,” is how Rousey responded when prompted for those two words.

Flair set up a chair and got on the mic and said “this is your last chance ... Happy Mother’s Day.” That brought it out of Rousey, who put her in an armbar through said chair. That was enough to do it.

“I quit.”

Ronda Rousey is the new SmackDown women’s champion.

