WrestleMania Backlash results: Rhea Ripley joins Judgment Day, helps Edge beat AJ Styles

Damian Priest was banned from ringside for tonight’s (Sun., May 8, 2022) Edge vs. AJ Styles rematch from WrestleMania 38. That would surely mean the latter would get a fair shake at WrestleMania Backlash at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, right?

Nope!

They worked a fairly standard singles match throughout most of it, though Styles was full of fire considering what he’s been put through in recent weeks. Then, late in the match, Priest hit the scene to cause a distraction. He claimed he wasn’t actually ringside, stopping just short of it. Finn Balor showed up to fight Priest off, and that’s when a mystery person pushed Styles off the top rope and gave Edge the opening to choke Styles out for the submission victory.

So who was the culprit?

None other than Rhea Ripley.

Like it?

