Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 last month in his return to WWE, ensuring said return was a success in the short term. But would he be able to keep it going with a victory in the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash tonight (Sun., May 8, 2022) at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island?

Yep!

The story of the match was Rollins actually being ready for Rhodes this time, which is worth pointing out because it was the entire basis of having the rematch in the first place. Rollins said he lost because he couldn’t be prepared, but he was prepared this time, countering all of Cody’s signature spots.

He was also disrespectful, stealing Dusty Rhodes’ punches into the bionic elbow. But while Rollins was ready with a counter for Cody this time, Rhodes was also ready to counter everything Seth had to throw at him.

In the end, he got the best of him by rolling through and scoring a pinfall holding Seth’s tights — but only after Seth tried holding his to score the victory.

Cody wants the title, and he’s making it known now.

