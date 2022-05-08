 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A fair rematch

By Geno Mrosko
/ new
WWE.com

The match

Cody Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins at tonight’s (Sun., May 8, 2022) WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The story

There isn’t much of one, to be honest.

Rhodes made his return to WWE as a surprise opponent for Rollins at WrestleMania 38, the guy who was hand picked by Vince McMahon to ensure Rollins had a match on the show. They didn’t ever bother to go into why McMahon hand picked Rhodes, instead relying on everyone to simply go along with it for the sake of such a big return.

The first major AEW player jumping over and all that.

They tore the house down with their match, and a rematch always made sense. Sure enough, it wasn’t long before Rollins was asking for one. His reasoning was sound enough — Rhodes had an advantage going into the first match because he knew who he was wrestling while Rollins found out literally as Cody was walking in.

So they’ll do it here.

As for any added wrinkles, Rollins has gone down the route of bringing up Cody’s father, Dusty, but that’s likely more to do with the fact that the entire focus of Cody’s return is about his dad, and chasing the title Roman Reigns is currently holding. This is just another stop on his way to that.

Good enough for you?

Poll

Who wins?

view results
  • 78%
    Cody Rhodes
    (131 votes)
  • 21%
    Seth Rollins
    (36 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 full match previews: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, more!

View all 12 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...