Is Roman Reigns talking like he’s leaving WWE soon here?

Following his match at a WWE house show in Trenton last night, Roman Reigns got on the microphone and spoke to the crowd. A fan took video and uploaded it to Twitter:

This bit is rather interesting:

“I’ve been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again. If that’s the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support.”

So far, the response has been to take that to mean he’s leaving WWE soon. Indeed, there has long been talk, both from Reigns himself and those within WWE, of “The Big Dog” transitioning to Hollywood much like The Rock and John Cena before him.

Having said that, he doesn’t actually say if that’s the case, even if it seems the most likely. Perhaps he’ll still be around, just on a part time basis, like Brock Lesnar?

We’ll just have to wait and see, and enjoy his work in WWE as much as we can while he’s still doing it full time.