WWE WrestleMania Backlash goes live on Peacock & WWE Network later on tonight (Sun., May 8, 2022) at 8 pm ET from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET.

There are no matches announced for this pre-show, but it’s not inconceivable they could add one, considering there are only six matches set for the main card. Whether that happens or not, we will get the usual panel of analysts and experts to break down all the action before the event.

The show starts at 7:00 pm ET, in the live stream you see above!

Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire WrestleMania Backlash event by clicking here, and join your fellow Cagesiders in conversation about the show as it happens by clicking here.