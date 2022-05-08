WWE takes over the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, tonight (Sun., May 8, 2022) for its WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown women’s championship against Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” match, The Bloodline taking on RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in six-man tag team action, AJ Styles getting another crack at Edge, with Damian Priest banned from ringside this time, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins running it back after they tore the house down at WrestleMania 38, Bobby Lashley battles Omos, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!