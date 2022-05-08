 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 start time, match card

By Geno Mrosko
WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on tonight (Sun., May 8, 2022) with its annual post-WrestleMania event, appropriately dubbed WrestleMania Backlash, emanating from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The event will get rolling at the start time of 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre
  • AJ Styles vs. Edge
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
  • Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

