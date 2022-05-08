The latest WWE pay-per-view (PPV), WrestleMania Backlash, will be going down tonight (Sun., May 8, 2022) from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island starting at 8:00 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH QUICK RESULTS

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE