Bianca Belair’s future goals include Charlotte Flair, writing a book, and being in some movies

Never let it be said that current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair isn’t ambitious.

During an interview with NBC Sports’ “On Her Turf,” she had this to say when asked about her future goals:

“You know, I’ve had a lot of success very quickly in WWE and I’m very grateful for that. I’m the RAW women’s champion, I just defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Right now, I feel like at the forefront of a new generation of women’s wrestling. You have the four horsewomen who came before me: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, who really paved the way and broke barriers for women. They don’t have to go anywhere, just make some room for me. I’ve already defeated three out of the four horsewomen and the only one I haven’t defeated is Charlotte Flair. So I would love to go up against Charlotte Flair and try to conquer her. So that’s really my goal for the future. “And I’m all about just being the absolute best version of myself and showing up authentically me, unapologetically me, and just being representation for women, for women of color. I call myself the ‘EST of WWE,’ which means I’m the strongest the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best. “And, outside the ring, eventually I want to write a book and be in some movies.”

Belair isn’t booked for WrestleMania Backlash this weekend, but she’s a big part of Monday Night Raw, heading up its women’s division. Considering she’s just 33, there’s no reason to think she can’t rule the scene for the next five years.

Charlotte Flair beware.