A very wholesome instance of a fan hopping the barricade

Usually when we hear about someone at wrestling show leaving the seating area and evading security to get to a wrestler, it’s a scary story. We’re left talking about how grateful we are that no one was hurt, or speculating about the mental health of the fan, or debating the appropriate punishment.

Fortunately, we don’t have to do any of that with this video making the rounds from May 6’s SmackDown on Long Island. I mean, you can if you really want to, but we’d rather just go, “awwww.”

Cody Rhodes worked a dark match last night, and was making the rounds for photos with fans who stuck around past the end of the show. One kid was afraid he’d miss his shot, though, so...

Looks well handled by Rhodes. The security at Nassau Coliseum do okay, but they probably should have spoken to the kid before he got to the “tapping Cody on the shoulder” part of his plan. Parents: don’t let your kids try this in your home arena.

But for this instance, alls well that ends well. And, hey, now we can look forward to when those two feud in 20 years and this is used as part of the build!