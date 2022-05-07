It’s one thing to predict the winners and losers at WrestleMania Backlash 2022, but how about taking a guess at the match order for the event?

WrestleMania Backlash takes place tomorrow (Sun., May 8) in Providence, Rhode Island, with the main card beginning at 8 pm ET on Peacock.

WWE has announced six different segments for the main card of this event. Here is my subjective view of how important each of these six segments rank, ordered from most important to least important.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins AJ Styles vs. Edge Bobby Lashley vs. Omos Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

Main event

WWE has an interesting choice to make between Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns for the main event match. Reigns is usually featured in the main event, but his match is a six man tag bout with no stakes. Rousey is in the only championship match on the card, and she already missed out on the main event of WrestleMania 38 night one.

Perhaps Rousey is more likely to be in the main event here if the plan is for her to win. Overall though, her comeback to WWE this year has been uneven at best. The safest option to close out Backlash on a high note is to put Matt Riddle in the main event.

Opening match

The opening match of the night is usually one of the mid-level attractions with good work rate that doesn’t require a dedicated video package ahead of time to hype it up.

Rousey and Reigns don’t make sense for this spot, and neither do Omos or Moss. That leaves Edge or Cody Rhodes.

I think there is more fan excitement right now for Cody Rhodes than there is for Edge’s heel turn, so I’m choosing Cody to open the night.

That gives me the following card:

Segment 1: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Segment 2:

Segment 3:

Segment 4:

Segment 5:

Segment 6: RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline

Everything else

One of the least important matches of the night typically ends up in Segment 2, so that could be either Omos or Moss. They might as well get both of these matches out of the way early on, so I’ll put Omos in Segment 2 and Moss in Segment 3.

That leaves Edge and Rousey for Segment 4 and Segment 5, in some order. Edge loves to wrestle in marathon length matches that are 10 minutes longer than they need to be. I wouldn’t place an extremely long match right before the main event, whereas it fits better after two lower card matches that won’t get much time (like Omos and Moss). Therefore I’ll put Edge in Segment 4 and Rousey in Segment 5.

Finalized card

So here is my final prediction for the match order at WrestleMania Backlash, along with guesses on the bell-to-bell match times:

Segment 1: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (20 minutes)

Segment 2: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (6)

Segment 3: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin (8)

Segment 4: AJ Styles vs. Edge (23)

Segment 5: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (15)

Segment 6: RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline (22)

WWE could potentially fit one more match onto the card, though three of the six scheduled matches are pretty good bets to go very long, so it might not be necessary to add filler to this event. These predicted match times add up to 94 minutes, and that’s in line with a typical three hour WWE pay-per-view event.

That’s my prediction for the match order at WrestleMania Backlash. What’s yours?