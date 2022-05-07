Tammy Sytch arrested for DUI manslaughter, eight other charges

In late March WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was involved in an automobile accident in Florida that left one man dead. Sytch, who does not have a driver’s license but does have a long history of drug & alcohol-related legal issues, crashed into a stopped vehicle, which then hit the car in front of it.

At the time, the Ormond Beach Police Department said their investigation was ongoing, pending results of toxicology on a blood sample taken from Sytch under search warrant after the incident. Sytch denied responsibility for Julian Lasseter’s death, claimed she suffered a seizure,.

Last night (May 6), PWInsider reported Sytch was arrested on nine charges, including DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended or revoked license causing death or serious injury, and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.

If convicted, the 49 year old could face up to 30 years in prison. Bail was set at $227,500. Insider posted Sytch’s mugshot on their social media.

The Ormond Beach PD has yet to comment on the arrest.