Lacey Evans returns to WWE TV on SmackDown

After many weeks of pre-tapes showing Lacey Evans telling the heart wrenching story of her life, filled with great suffering and tragedy, the woman herself finally arrived on WWE television on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Just to wave?

No, really, this was all there was:

What was more noteworthy here is what happened just before she came out. Samantha Irvin was in the ring announcing her arrival and made sure to say that Evans requested everyone in the crowd show the proper respect and stand up and applaud her as she came out. The fans reacted by falling in line and cheered her like a returning hero, but it seemed at odds with the entire presentation of her in the stories leading up to this.

Perhaps she’s still every bit the character she was in the past and we’re going to see that soon enough? Wouldn’t that be something?

