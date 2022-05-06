Sasha Banks made these middle schoolers’ day

Victor Taylor Perry is a teacher at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn. He forming an after-school wrestling club for his students, and the group gets together and watches matches — discussing the storytelling, and just enjoying some pro wrestling and marking out together as a community.

A couple of months ago, they watched a one of many classics between Sasha Banks and Bayley (fitting for a school in Brooklyn, no?), and it caught the eye of a certain Boss...

What period is this? I gotta come to this school! https://t.co/qaH4thTrQN — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) March 10, 2022

With SmackDown in the tri-state area tonight (May 6), one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions made her way to KIPP AMP Middle, and Mr. Taylor’s Wrestling Club meeting. The pop when Sasha walks into the room is everything...

Thank you @SashaBanksWWE and @WWE for coming to see The Wrestling Club. These kids will remember this day for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/3dt5CUZg3X — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) May 6, 2022

Yes, yes, y’all — The Club also has good taste in music:

@SashaBanksWWE and The Wrestling Club dancing and singing along to her theme is the best. @WWE pic.twitter.com/jNlBiqqTYu — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) May 6, 2022

She undoubtedly made an impression on those kids, and they certainly made one on her.

School was in session with The Boss at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn ahead of #SmackDown!@SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/Qj0ZjGGJXI — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2022

I hope every school has a wrestling club https://t.co/8667pG6sBq pic.twitter.com/uioPhLVi6N — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 6, 2022

I’d also say every school needs a Mr. Taylor. To my eye, there’s two GOATs in this pic: