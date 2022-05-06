Before he was released by WWE last week, Stokely “Malcolm Bivens” Hathaway has a stand-up comedy gig booked in New York City for last night (Thurs., May 5). With his release, he got some new material — or the freedom to use some material he might have been saving for when his contract expired, since in his set he confirmed he turned down an extension and knew he was leaving the company.

Bivens (who I would call Hathaway, but he refers to himself as Malcolm) also clarifies that he was never approached about managing Omos, and says he’s done with pro wrestling... at least for now.

Reports had started to hit the wrestle web from his performance, so he went ahead and tweeted out a video of the relevant bits himself...

“I have to — I hate to say it. I have to control my narrative. Hey, don’t boo. I’m unemployed, you can’t boo me, alright? I get a pass. I get a pass. Shit. “All right, so here’s the truth — There’s a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation. “Was I offered a contract in February? Yes. “Did I say no to said contract? Yes. “Was I offered to be with Omos? No. No one said a word to me about managing Omos. “Was I told about the main roster? Yes. “People, they think I’m crazy. Like, ‘Malcolm, you threw away millions, potentially. You walked away.’ Yeah, I did, because I didn’t want to do it anymore. Unfortunately, I just wasn’t happy. At Stand & Deliver, I had a conversation with the head writer and I told him so. And then two weeks ago, I said the same thing, I don’t think this was for me. “And that’s okay — because your happiness is not dictated by what people say you should do. Happiness is dictated by what you think you should do. Because there’s a difference, right? “And you know, it’s been an interesting few days, I’ll put it to you that way. Also, Julius [Creed] told me I was the talk of the PC. They think I’m crazy too. All the people from the UK talking about ‘What’s wrong with the little Black bloke? I heard he turned down his contract, does he have a drug problem or something?’ Shut the fuck up! You can’t talk shit about me just because Nick Khan forgot y’all exist. You ain’t better than me, motherfuckers. You not better than me. “NXT UK is crazy, man. Imma say this — if you work for WWE and you want to stay there forever, get transferred to NXT UK. You could be #1 on the FBI’s Most Wanted List, kidnap three families, shoot up the Popeye’s down the street — they’ll put you in a program with Ilja Dragunov. They don’t give a shit! Just saying. I mean with all due respect. “I gotta be careful, ‘cause I talk about Nick Khan, but I know for sure Johnny Ace has my phone bugged, and I know he’s frustrated, too: ‘All this motherfucker talks about is Asian women and fried chicken! This is exhausting!’ I know, that’s my life though. “Shout out to Brutus [Creed], shout out to Julius, Ivy [Nile], I’m gonna miss them [Diamond Mine]. I love them like they were my kids. But, you know, sometimes in life you have to move on, you know? “And people ask me — or they have been asking me — you know, ‘Malcolm, is this it for you? Is this it as far as professional wrestling goes?’ And for now, I have to say yes, have to say yes. But, will I come back? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe for the right price.”

Pretty funny stuff, and I’ve heard first hand accounts that verify the rest of Bivens’ wasn’t as “inside baseball”. Which is good since he might be done with pro wrestling. And since he may not be welcomed back to WWE... unless he can get a spot on the NXT UK roster...